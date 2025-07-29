Pakistan to Launch First National Esports Policy with British Esports Federation & Commonwealth Secretariat

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) hosted a high-level meeting on July 29, 2025, with a delegation from the Commonwealth Secretariat and the British Esports Federation to advance the development of Pakistan’s first National Esports Policy and to support the establishment of the Pakistan Esports Federation. This collaborative initiative aims to position esports as a formal economic sector, creating new opportunities for youth engagement, digital skill-building, and innovation-led employment.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and co-chaired by Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Mr. Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan. Key participants included Ms. Amna Batool, MNA and Focal Person, PMYP, Mr. Zarrar Hasham Khan, Secretary, Ministry of IT and Telecom, and Dr. Muhammad Ali Malik, Deputy Secretary, Prime Minister’s Youth Programme. The delegation from the Commonwealth Secretariat was led by Mr. Layne Robinson, Head of Social Policy, Youth & Gender Development, along with Ms. Saima Majeed, Youth Officer. Representing the British Esports Federation were Mr. Thomas Dore, Vice President, and Mr. Kalam Neale, Head of Education.

Federal Minister Shaza Fatima highlighted Pakistan’s growing talent pool in game development, with youth already publishing games on global platforms such as SEGA and Nintendo. She emphasised that while the government is investing in capacity-building and training, the key challenge lies in commercialisation. “We have immense young talent; commercialisation is the bottleneck. We seek your support to help Pakistani developers reach international markets,” she noted.

Minister Shaza further outlined a three-pronged strategy to support the esports and gaming industry: coursework and specialised training in game-tech, funding initiatives to drive youth employment, and targeted support for commercialising locally developed games.

Chairman PMYP Rana Mashood echoed these sentiments, terming the initiative a “wonderful opportunity to collaborate on game-tech” and a vital step in tapping into a high-potential industry for Pakistani youth.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to formulate a forward-looking, inclusive esports policy for Pakistan, anchored in international best practices and aligned with the country’s digital and economic ambitions.

