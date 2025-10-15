Pakistan is set to make history with the launch of its first hyperspectral satellite, HS-1, from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in China on October 19, according to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

Suparco called the launch a “landmark mission” that marks a transformative milestone in the country’s national space program. The HS-1 satellite will open a new era of advanced space-based applications in fields like agriculture, urban development, disaster management, and environmental monitoring.

Pakistan to Launch Its First Hyperspectral Satellite on October 19

One of HS-1’s key uses will be in the agriculture sector. The satellite will collect high-resolution hyperspectral data to support precision farming. Analysing crop health, soil moisture, and irrigation patterns will help farmers improve yield estimation by 15 to 20 percent, contributing to better food security across the country.

Suparco said the satellite’s cutting-edge sensors will also help monitor environmental changes, map infrastructure, and assess urban growth. HS-1 will capture unique spectral signatures of man-made structures, providing valuable data for sustainable city planning, land-use assessment, and efficient resource management.

HS-1 will serve as an important tool for early warning and rapid response in cases of natural disasters. Its advanced imaging capabilities will aid in flood prediction, landslide tracking, and geo-hazard assessments, particularly across northern Pakistan and the Karakoram Highway.

After disasters, the satellite will also assist in damage assessment, transportation network analysis, and water resource modeling. It will provide timely data on earthquakes, deforestation, land degradation, and floods, helping authorities respond more effectively.

With the launch of HS-1, Pakistan will further expand its remote sensing satellite fleet, which already includes PRSS-1 (launched in July 2018), EO-1 (launched in January 2025), and KS-1 (launched in July 2025). Together, these satellites will strengthen Pakistan’s space-based infrastructure and enhance its ability to gather and analyze data for national development.

A Step Toward Vision 2047

Suparco said the mission aligns with the National Space Policy and the agency’s Vision 2047, which aims to position Pakistan as a leader in space technology and innovation. The goal is to use space science for sustainable national growth and to empower key sectors with real-time satellite data.

With HS-1, Pakistan is taking a major step toward technological advancement. It also shows its growing capability to use space technology for development, disaster resilience, and sustainability.