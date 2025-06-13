Pakistan to Launch ‘One Patient, One ID’ System Sooner Than Expected: New deadline Revealed!

The federal government is accelerating its flagship health-tech initiative, “One Patient, One ID,” aimed at transforming healthcare delivery in Pakistan. In this regard, a high-level meeting was jointly chaired by Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal to review the project’s implementation status.

Senior officials from both ministries were present for an in-depth discussion. The IT Ministry announced it would provide connectivity to all Basic Health Units (BHUs) and schools in Islamabad. This will help the Health Ministry strengthen its referral system and ensure faster, more efficient healthcare delivery.

In a key development, IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja revised the project’s completion date. Initially set for June 2026, the new deadline is now December 31, 2025, showing urgency and commitment to Pakistan’s digital health agenda.

Shaza Fatima called the collaboration “a positive development in digital health,” aligning with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for a Digital Pakistan.

Health Minister Mustafa Kamal explained that each citizen’s national ID number will serve as their medical record number, providing doctors with instant access to their medical history. He noted that this step will ease pressure on Islamabad’s major hospitals and reinforce the country’s primary healthcare system. Both ministries pledged to keep working together to meet the revised deadline and bring this healthcare reform to life.

Also read:

Train Travel Goes Digital: Pakistan Railways to Offer Free Wi-Fi in 40 Trains