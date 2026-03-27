Pakistan to Launch One-Window Business Portal Under Digital Economy Plan

The government has stepped up efforts to establish a Pakistan Business Portal under the Digital Economy Enhancement Project, aimed at creating a unified digital platform for business registration, licensing, and regulatory compliance.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Board of Investment (BoI), which has invited expressions of interest from consulting firms for the design and implementation of the portal. Officials familiar with the development said the platform is envisioned as a national “one-window” system, bringing together federal and provincial services into a single digital interface.

The proposed portal is expected to enable end-to-end management of business-related processes, reducing administrative complexities and improving overall efficiency for enterprises operating in the country.

According to officials, the project will focus not only on technological development but also on establishing the necessary institutional structures, governance mechanisms, and legal frameworks required to support the platform. A scalable and secure digital architecture will be developed to ensure seamless integration across multiple government departments.

The system is also expected to incorporate advanced functionalities, including unified business identification, automated workflows, artificial intelligence-based services, and integrated digital payment solutions. These features are intended to align Pakistan’s business environment with international standards in digital governance.

The initiative will involve close coordination with key institutions such as the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), along with other relevant federal and provincial entities. Integration with existing digital infrastructure, including identity databases and payment gateways, will play a central role in the portal’s implementation.

Officials emphasized that the move represents a broader institutional reform effort rather than a standalone technology upgrade. As part of this process, legislation is also expected to be drafted for the creation of a dedicated Pakistan Business Portal Authority to oversee the platform’s operations and governance.

With a planned consultancy timeline of approximately 40 weeks and a phased rollout strategy, the project signals a significant step toward modernizing Pakistan’s digital economy and improving public sector service delivery.

Also read:

Pakistan to Launch Amazon-Style Portal for SMEs: Haroon Akhtar Khan