Pakistan To Make e-Passports Mandatory In 2027

Pakistan is all set to introduce e-passports as mandatory documents in the year 2027. Passport Pakistan Director General Mustafa Jamal Qazi recently made this landmark decision. It is pertinent to mention here that this decision underscores Pakistan’s commitment to enhance immigration and border security protocols.

Pakistan Targets E-Passports By 2027 As 6.5 Million Issued in 2023

During Jamal Qazi’s recent visit to the Karachi Passport Office, he revealed that the shift from traditional machine-readable passports to e-passports is in its final stages. He said that soon travelers will enjoy a smoother and safer process. Reports claim that the coming months will see a technological upgrade in the passport system of Pakistan. Qazi Sahib will also reveal the plan to install the new passport system within six to seven months. The move coincides with the issuing of a staggering 6.5 million passports this year alone. It shows the growing number of Pakistani nationals traveling abroad.

However, serious concerns have been raised amid these developments regarding the alleged unauthorized issuance of Pakistani passports to Afghan nationals. To address these concerns, a high-level task force has also been constituted by the government. It will ensure the integrity and credibility of the passport issuance process.

Furthermore, the Pakistani government has also procured adequate quantities of lamination paper needed for printing the new passports just to overcome any possible delay in the issuance of passports. This visionary initiative highlights Pakistan’s commitment to facilitate hassle-free travel experiences for its nationals. Moreover, it will strengthen border security mechanisms as well. Pakistan is at the cusp of digital transformation. The introduction of e-passport will no doubt mark a new era in Pakistan’s journey to promote efficiency, transparency, and security in its immigration process.