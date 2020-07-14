Pakistan to produce Smart Cricket Balls and Agri-Drones

On Tuesday, Pakistan Federal minister of science and technology Fawad Chaudhry announced the production of new agricultural drone. These drones will fight the mob of locusts that have been destroyed local crops in different areas of Pakistan including Baluchistan and Sindh.

In a tweet Fawad Chaudhry said, “Both of these agricultural drones was made in Pakistan, capable of spraying 16 liters (pesticide) for 18 minutes, first the entire field is sprayed now censors say which part of the crop is diseased and only this part should be sprayed, full surveillance of the field. Drones will be a modern development in agriculture

یہ دونوں زرعی ڈرونز #MadeInPakistan ہیں،16لیٹر(pesticide)18منٹ تک اسپرے کرنےکی صلاحیت رکھتے ہیں،پہلے پورا کھیت اسپرے کیا جاتا ہے اب سنسرز بتاتے ہیں کہ فصل کےکس حصے کو بیماری ہےاور صرف اس حصے پر اسپرے ہوتی ہے،کھیت کی مکمل مانیٹرنگ کی صلاحیت سےلیس ڈرونز زراعت میں نیا انقلاب ہوں گے pic.twitter.com/hXtA2pyPQB — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 14, 2020

He further expressed his confidence in manufacturing cricket balls locally. He said, Pakistan is capable of of producing smart cricket balls besides other quality sports goods. In 2019 a collaboration between Kookaburra Sports and SportCor (which takes a standard Kookaburra cricket ball and embeds a Sport Cor electronic chip within the center of the ball) led to the development of Kookaburra Smart Ball.

According to published reports, it is still in the testing phase and not used for international cricket matches. The chip inside the core transmits information from the ball back to a phone or app.

The sensor will actually calculate the pace and revolutions of the ball at various points of its trajectory from the hand of a bowler and even gather data that will boost monitoring for Decision Review System (DRS). According to Kookaburra company the new ball will change the way cricket is coached, played, officiated, and experienced.