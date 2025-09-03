Pakistan to Set Up Ninth National Incubation Center in Sialkot

The government has finalized plans to establish Pakistan’s ninth National Incubation Center (NIC) in Sialkot, with Ignite – National Technology Fund, under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, spearheading the initiative. The move aims to align the city’s traditional industries with modern technological solutions and provide a platform for young entrepreneurs to scale innovative ideas.

According to Ignite, the NIC Sialkot will span 12,000 to 14,000 square feet and accommodate a minimum of 25 startups at any given time, with an option to extend space for additional companies. The facility will include coworking areas, conference rooms, session halls, high-speed internet, prayer facilities, and other allied infrastructure.

In a bid to promote inclusivity, Ignite has reserved 25 percent of the incubation slots for women-led startups. The center will provide mentorship, training, and specialized programs to strengthen female participation in entrepreneurial ventures.

“NIC Sialkot will serve as an open platform for all eligible entrepreneurs without discrimination, with particular focus on bespoke programs for women-led startups,” the proposal document stated.

Preference at the NIC will be given to startups engaged in sectors tied to Sialkot’s economic base, including sports goods, surgical instruments, and musical instruments. These industries have historically placed Sialkot on the global map, with the city producing more than half of the world’s footballs and ranking as the world’s largest exporter of surgical instruments.

The incubation facility aims to modernize these traditional clusters by fostering innovation, digitization, and new business models.

Economic Significance of Sialkot

Sialkot, Pakistan’s 12th most populous city, is often described as part of the country’s “Golden Triangle” of industrial cities, along with Gujranwala and Gujrat. Its export-oriented economy contributes nearly $2.5 billion annually to Pakistan’s national exchequer, accounting for almost 10 percent of the country’s total exports.

The district’s GDP of $13 billion ranks it as the fourth-largest district economy in Pakistan, according to government estimates. Sialkot-based firms have long been integrated into global supply chains, producing goods for international brands such as Nike, Adidas, Reebok, and Puma.

The city also boasts unique infrastructure for a medium-sized industrial hub. It operates Pakistan’s only privately managed international airport and previously ran its own airline, AirSial, through the collective efforts of the business community.

Revised Proposal Submission Deadline

Ignite initially invited proposals for the establishment and management of NIC Sialkot through a Request for Proposals (RFP) issued in July 2025. The deadline for submissions was later extended from August 26 to September 9, 2025, according to a corrigendum published in local newspapers.

The proposal submission time is set at 1500 hours and the opening time at 1530 hours on September 9. Following submissions, technical and financial evaluations of bidding companies will be conducted to finalize the successful bidder.

Ignite has assured that all expenses related to the setup and operations of the incubation center will be reimbursed within the approved budget. The company will also oversee regular monitoring and progress reporting of NIC Sialkot to ensure compliance with its mandate.

The successful bidder will be required to manage day-to-day operations, including appointing a professional management team. Additionally, quarterly progress reports will be submitted covering all aspects of incubation activities.

Ignite has already established eight NICs across Pakistan, located in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad. These centers have been credited with fostering hundreds of startups, providing mentorship, and connecting entrepreneurs with venture capital.

By expanding the network to Sialkot, the Ministry of IT and Telecom hopes to replicate similar success in a region long recognized for its entrepreneurial spirit.

Analysts note that integrating technology-driven incubation programs into Sialkot’s existing industrial base could unlock significant potential for export growth. With rising competition in global manufacturing, particularly from emerging economies, upgrading production methods through innovation is seen as critical for maintaining Sialkot’s competitive edge.

“Transforming traditional industries into technology-led enterprises has become a necessity,” a senior official at Ignite remarked, adding that the NIC will provide Sialkot’s youth and small businesses access to resources previously concentrated in larger cities.

The establishment of NIC Sialkot is expected to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly those engaged in export-oriented industries. It also aligns with the government’s broader strategy to strengthen Pakistan’s startup ecosystem, attract foreign investment, and create employment opportunities for young graduates.

With its proven history of entrepreneurial resilience, Sialkot is seen as an ideal candidate for the incubation model. As the government prepares to evaluate proposals, stakeholders are optimistic that the new center will bridge the gap between traditional industries and modern innovation, further cementing the city’s role as one of Pakistan’s industrial powerhouses.

Also read:

Ignite Offers Global Stage for Pakistani AI Startups – Apply for Amsterdam Expo!