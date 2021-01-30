Finally, Pakistan is ready to issue electronic visas (e-visas) throughout the world. According to a statement issued by Pakistan Embassy in Washington, Pakistan will now stop issuing manual visas from next month. Moreover, the non-resident Pakistanis and others interested in travelling to the country are requested to apply online for e-visas.

Pakistan to Start Issuing e-visas from February- No More Manual Visas

“In compliance with the instructions of the government of Pakistan for complete implementation of E-visa regime, Embassy of Pakistan and its consulates across the United States will stop the issuance of manual visa from Feb 1, 2021,”

said a notification issued by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

“Visa applicants are, therefore, advised to submit their applications online at http://visa.nadra.gov.pk/,”

the embassy added.

A senior embassy official further revealed that this change applies to all Pakistani missions and embassies across the globe.

Embassies also no longer receive applications for national identity cards and other similar documents. All these services are now available online. The change will affect millions of Pakistanis living in North America and Europe, particularly in the countries that do not allow dual citizenship.

This process is really helpful and easier for most people as they can submit applications and get their visas from the comfort of their homes. On the other hand, this could be problematic for people who are not used to technology and the internet.

Source: Dawn News