Pakistan to Train 200,000 Young People in IT with Huawei’s Help

The Pakistani government announced a major initiative to equip young people with IT skills, partnering with Chinese tech giant Huawei to train a staggering 200,000 individuals. This program aims to empower Pakistan’s youth, who make up 70% of the population, and boost the country’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.

This announcement came from Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja during a budget debate. The training program is a result of an agreement reached during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China.

“The present government is taking effective steps to promote ICT in the country,” Minister Khawaja said. “Under the vision of the Prime Minister, the youth of the country are being given training in information technology.”

The program offers a promising solution for youth employment. By equipping them with in-demand IT skills, the government hopes to create opportunities for young Pakistanis to secure well-paying jobs both locally and internationally. The training courses are expected to range from three to six months, providing a focused and efficient way to gain valuable qualifications.

This initiative builds upon previous efforts by the Pakistani government to support young people’s education and access to technology. Minister Khawaja mentioned successful programs from the past, such as training 100,000 young people in IT during a prior administration. Additionally, past initiatives provided interest-free loans, scholarships, and even merit-based laptop distributions to students.

The current government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also distributed 100,000 laptops to young people during its previous term. These combined efforts highlight the government’s ongoing commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering Pakistan’s youth to thrive in the digital age.

With this large-scale training program in partnership with Huawei, the Pakistani government is taking a significant step towards building a more skilled and competitive workforce in the IT sector. This initiative has the potential to unlock new economic opportunities for young Pakistanis and contribute to the overall growth of the country.