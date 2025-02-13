Pakistan-Türkiye IT Collaboration to Create New Opportunities for Startups and Tech Firms

Pakistan and Türkiye have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the field of information technology (IT), during a high-profile meeting between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and Türkiye’s Minister of Trade, H.E. Prof. Dr Omer Bolat, in Islamabad. Pakistan-Türkiye IT collaboration will create new opportunities for startups and tech firms.

A major highlight of the meeting was the emphasis on boosting cooperation in the IT sector. Both ministers acknowledged the increasing importance of digital transformation and agreed to work on initiatives that would facilitate technology exchange, innovation, and investment in Pakistan’s growing IT landscape.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan emphasized that Pakistan sees Türkiye as a key partner in its vision for a more digitized and technology-driven economy. He pointed out that Pakistan has a strong base of IT professionals and startups, and closer collaboration with Türkiye could lead to significant advancements in software development, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

IT Investment and Business Facilitation

To encourage Turkish IT companies to invest in Pakistan, Minister Khan highlighted the government’s initiatives to improve the ease of doing business. He cited the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in providing a streamlined process for foreign investors, ensuring a smooth entry into Pakistan’s tech market.

Minister Bolat, in response, expressed Türkiye’s keen interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector. He noted that Türkiye has a strong foundation in digital technology, fintech, and e-governance solutions, which could be leveraged to strengthen Pakistan’s IT infrastructure. The two sides discussed the possibility of joint ventures between Turkish and Pakistani IT firms, which could also help in capacity building and knowledge transfer.

Agreements and Future Collaboration

During the discussions, Minister Bolat announced that a series of agreements related to IT, digital services, and innovation would be signed as part of the broader economic cooperation framework between the two nations. These agreements are expected to:

Facilitate technology transfer from Türkiye to Pakistan.

Promote collaboration between IT companies and startups from both countries.

Strengthen cybersecurity measures through knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Encourage joint research in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain.

Participation in Global IT Events and Joint Ventures

To further enhance IT collaboration, Minister Khan invited Türkiye to participate in Pakistan’s upcoming technology expos, including the Pakistan IT & Digital Expo and the Healthcare and Industrial Expo in April. These events will showcase Pakistan’s capabilities in software development, cloud computing, and digital health solutions.

In return, Minister Bolat proposed that Pakistani IT firms take part in Türkiye’s leading technology fairs, including the Istanbul Tech Summit, where they can explore new opportunities for business expansion and international partnerships.

Final Verdict:

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their dedication to fostering deeper economic and technological ties. The upcoming agreements will pave the way for a stronger partnership in the IT sector, benefiting both countries by creating new job opportunities, enhancing digital infrastructure, and driving innovation.

With Pakistan and Türkiye aligning their efforts in technology and digitalization, this collaboration marks a significant step toward a more interconnected and tech-driven future for both nations.

