Pakistan Unlikely to Cut PTA Taxes on Premium Smartphones in FY27 Budget

The federal government is expected to maintain existing Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) taxes on high-end imported smartphones in the upcoming FY27 budget, with proposals for major relief appearing increasingly unlikely ahead of next week’s announcement.

A proposal under discussion sought to reduce mobile phone tax rates from 25 percent to 18 percent, particularly for devices priced above $500. However, according to Topline Securities, the proposal is facing strong resistance during final budget deliberations and is unlikely to be approved this year.

Under the current PTA registration regime, smartphones brought from abroad or imported unofficially remain operational for only a limited period unless users pay applicable duties and taxes. Premium flagship devices face some of the highest tax rates, significantly increasing their final cost for consumers.

The proposed tax reduction was largely aimed at easing the burden on overseas Pakistanis and travelers who frequently complain about heavy PTA duties on personal devices. Industry sources, however, say the government fears that reducing import taxes could hurt locally assembled smartphone manufacturers by making imported handsets comparatively cheaper.

Companies such as Air Link Communication and Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC), both key players in Pakistan’s growing mobile assembly sector, are believed to favor maintaining the current tax structure, which encourages local production over fully imported phones.

IMF Pressure and Revenue Concerns

The expected decision comes as Pakistan prepares its new federal budget under continued economic pressure linked to IMF-backed fiscal reforms and revenue targets. Analysts believe authorities are prioritizing revenue collection and import management over consumer relief measures this year.

Separate discussions are also ongoing regarding tax harmonization within Pakistan’s rapidly expanding IT and freelance economy. Policymakers are reviewing disparities between salaried employees in export-oriented IT firms — who currently face tax rates ranging from 5 to 20 percent — and freelancers or remote workers, whose effective tax burden remains considerably lower.

Officials have reportedly examined options, including reducing taxes for salaried IT employees or increasing taxation on freelancers to create parity within the digital economy. However, sources say the government remains cautious about introducing measures that could slow Pakistan’s fast-growing freelance sector and IT export momentum.

According to Topline Securities, both the proposed PTA tax relief and broader IT tax reforms are expected to face resistance during final budget discussions.

The development is likely to disappoint consumers hoping for cheaper flagship smartphones, particularly amid rising inflation and currency pressures that have already pushed mobile phone prices to record levels in Pakistan.

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