Pakistan Unveils Nationwide 5G Rollout Plan with Faster Internet Speed Targets

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has unveiled a phased nationwide 5G rollout strategy aimed at expanding next-generation mobile connectivity across Pakistan while significantly improving internet speeds and telecom infrastructure.

According to details submitted to the National Assembly, Pakistan’s 5G deployment will be carried out in four phases over nine years, alongside a gradual increase in the Fiber-to-the-Site (FTTS) ratio to strengthen network capacity and support future digital services.

Under the first phase, telecom operators will be required to deploy 5G services on 10 percent of existing 4G sites annually in federal and provincial capitals over two years. During this phase, operators will also be required to maintain an FTTS ratio of at least 20 percent.

The second and third phases will each span two years and require operators to expand 5G coverage to 10 additional cities annually, including at least two cities from every province. The FTTS ratio will increase to 25 percent in Phase Two and 30 percent in Phase Three.

In the fourth and final phase, spanning three years, telecom companies will be required to deploy 5G services across 15 additional cities each year while increasing the FTTS ratio to 35 percent nationwide.

Government Targets Major Internet Speed Improvements

The ministry also confirmed major upgrades to telecom Quality of Service (QoS) standards under future licensing conditions.

According to the plan, minimum 4G internet speeds will increase from the current 4 Mbps benchmark to 20 Mbps, with a phased, long-term target of 50 Mbps.

For 5G services, authorities have introduced a minimum speed requirement of 50 Mbps, which will eventually rise to 100 Mbps as deployment expands across the country.

Officials say the revised standards are aimed at improving user experience, reducing latency, strengthening network reliability, and supporting advanced digital services.

Investment to Remain Operator-Led

The ministry stated that 5G investment and infrastructure deployment will remain operator-led and market-driven through spectrum acquisition, network expansion, and mandatory capital expenditure by telecom companies.

Authorities added that telecom operators will continue contributing to the Universal Service Fund (USF), which supports broadband expansion and digital inclusion initiatives in remote and underserved areas.

The government also highlighted several ongoing regulatory reforms and digital initiatives designed to accelerate Pakistan’s telecom and technology ecosystem.

These include the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Framework, upcoming Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) licensing regime, spectrum sharing and reframing reforms, and Internet of Things (IoT) and Short-Range Device (SRD) frameworks.

Officials believe these initiatives will help improve broadband penetration, optimize telecom infrastructure, and accelerate the adoption of next-generation digital services nationwide.

The ministry further revealed that Pakistan secured digital investment commitments exceeding $700 million during the Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) 2025 initiative.

Officials say the commitments reflect growing international investor confidence in Pakistan’s digital economy and future connectivity ecosystem.

The government views the nationwide 5G rollout plan as a major component of broader efforts to modernize digital infrastructure, strengthen the IT sector, expand connectivity, and accelerate economic digitization across Pakistan.

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