Pakistan called on global social media platforms to take swift action against accounts linked to banned militant groups. The government claims that militants are using these accounts to spread violence, propaganda, and hate across the country.

At a press conference in Islamabad, Deputy Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry highlighted the issue. He said that outlawed groups like the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) are actively using social media to glorify terrorism.

Pakistan Urges Social Media Platforms to Block Accounts Linked to Banned Militant Groups

“These banned outfits are using platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram to promote violence and target the peace of our country,” Chaudhry told reporters.

He stressed the importance of cooperation from tech companies. “We request these companies to immediately remove or block the accounts being used by these groups and their supporters,” he added.

481 Militant-Linked Accounts Identified

Supporting Chaudhry’s remarks, Deputy Law Minister Aqeel Malik provided more details. He said that Pakistani investigators have so far identified 481 accounts linked to the TTP and BLA.

“These accounts are not just promoting banned outfits,” Malik explained. “They are openly inciting violence and spreading hate speech against the state and its people.”

Pakistan and the United States both designate the TTP and BLA as terrorist groups. Their online presence, according to Pakistani officials, is part of a larger attempt to radicalise youth and disrupt peace in the region.

Growing Concerns About Online Extremism

Pakistan has seen a rise in digital propaganda by extremist groups. Government officials say that the internet has become a new battlefield. While such groups are banned from operating in the real world, they continue to recruit and spread their ideology online.

“These groups are trying to bypass our laws by hiding behind technology,” said Talal Chaudhry. “We need stronger regulation and swift action from social media companies to block these harmful voices.”

He emphasised that people should not compromise national security in the name of free speech. “Freedom of expression must not be used as a shield to promote terrorism,” he said.

What Pakistan Wants

Pakistan is asking social media giants to:

Take down accounts operated by banned groups like TTP and BLA

Remove content that glorifies violence or promotes extremism

Cooperate with Pakistani authorities in tracking and reporting harmful users

The government says it will continue to monitor such activities and expects global platforms to do their part in preventing online radicalisation.

Final Word

Pakistan’s warning comes amid growing concern about how extremist groups are exploiting digital platforms. With 481 accounts already under watch, the country is taking the issue seriously.

The government hopes that international tech companies will act swiftly. The goal is clear: to stop terrorist propaganda, protect national peace, and make the internet safer for all.

