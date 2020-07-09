Locust threat is one of the major national issues as it threatens to increase food insecurity in Pakistan by destroying food crops. To tackle the issue, the country is using different techniques. According to National Radio Telecommunication Corporation or NRTC, the country has made a drone for eliminating the locust swarms.

Pakistan Uses Drone Technology to Deal with the Locust Threat

Some engineers at home have made this endeavor possible. According to them, the drone was primarily made to assist the farmers in tackling the locust swarms that are affecting their crops. These drones are going to be used for sprinkling pesticides and insecticides in the crop fields.

These drones will be available in the local market soon, at cheap rates. In the month of June, the Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry urged the Pakistani engineers for the development of drones against the locust swarms.

PM Imran was also notified about the tasks that NRTC is operating on, especially about the creation of locally made drones to deal with locust threat. Till now, nearly 2.4 million acres of land were sprayed with the help of drones.

A total of 60 districts have been affected by the locust attack in Pakistan. These insects rise from the desert, eat anything from back to seeds and flowers while traveling up to a speed of 93.2 miles a day. According to the reports of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization FAO, about 38% of Agricultural Fields in Pakistan are breeding grounds for the locust swarm.

