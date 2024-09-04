Pakistan & Uzbekistan Set to Boost Collaboration in IT & Telecom Sector

The Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima Khwaja, has met with the Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Obek Arif Usmanov, to discuss cooperation in the IT and telecom sector. Both parties emphasized the significance of deepening ties in these important areas.

Minister Shaza Fatima stressed the importance of strengthening ties with Uzbekistan, especially in the rapidly evolving IT and telecom sectors. “Pakistan values its relations with Uzbekistan, and cooperation in these sectors is important for both countries,” she said.

Moreover, she also pointed out that both countries could use each other’s experiences in the technology sector to drive growth and innovation.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Usmanov voiced Uzbekistan’s strong interest in growing collaboration with Pakistan in the IT and telecom sector. He also proposed the establishment of a joint working group to facilitate cooperation, aiming to achieve shared goals.

The meeting highlighted the significance of the Pak-Uzbek partnership, with both parties recognizing the immense potential for growth in the IT and telecom sectors. Moreover, the proposed working group is expected to serve as a platform for dialogue and joint initiatives, paving the way for stronger bilateral relations in these important sectors.

Also read:

PTA Mandates Comprehensive Cybersecurity Audit for Telecom Operators

Internet Outage Crisis in Pakistan: Telecom Operators Seek PM’s Intervention