Pakistan Wants an AI-Ready Youth—But Are Its Schools Ready?

In a high-stakes meeting convened Thursday at the office of Pakistan’s parliamentary secretary for education, policymakers and international experts mapped an ambitious plan to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the country’s education system, signaling a push to modernize learning and compete in the global tech arena. The session, attended by Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad, a Pakistani-Australian AI visionary, and Kuwait-based consultant Shamshad Ahmed Khan, emphasized urgent curriculum reforms and cross-border partnerships to address systemic gaps in education and healthcare.

A Curriculum for the Future

Dr. Ahmad, who advised Pakistan’s National Command Authority on IT in the early 2000s, stressed the need for an AI-focused curriculum spanning primary schools to universities. he said,

Pakistan must respond proactively to the dynamic changes in technology. By embedding AI into our education system, we can prepare our youth to be leaders, innovators, and valuable contributors to the global economy.

The proposal comes as Pakistan grapples with a youth bulge—64% of its 240 million population is under 30—coupled with a literacy rate of just 62%, according to UNICEF. Less than 40% of public schools have functional computer labs, per the Pakistan Institute of Education, raising questions about implementation feasibility.

Shamshad Ahmed Khan, a development strategist, highlighted opportunities for international partnerships. “Pakistan’s education and health sectors require targeted investments in teacher training, digital infrastructure, and telehealth systems,” he said.

Collaboration with Gulf states and tech leaders could fast-track these goals.

Global Precedents and Economic Imperatives

The plan aligns with trends in countries like Estonia, which introduced coding in primary schools in 2012, fueling its tech boom. For Pakistan, the stakes are economic: the IT sector contributes just 1% to GDP but grew 15% in 2023, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. The government aims to boost IT exports to 15 billion by 2025, a leap from 2.6 billion in 2023.

Follow-up meetings with international partners and provincial education ministries are planned. Yet, funding remains unclear. Pakistan allocates just 1.7% of GDP to education, far below UNESCO’s 4% recommendation.

Pakistan AI Education: Ambitious plans that dont match Local Realities

As Pakistan accelerates efforts to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its education system, a deeper analysis reveals a critical challenge: the country’s existing structural inequalities may significantly hinder the initiative’s impact.

Despite ambitious plans, stark urban-rural disparities persist. While urban schools increasingly experiment with robotics clubs and tech curricula, the majority of rural institutions struggle with basic infrastructure—many lack electricity, let alone computers or internet connectivity. With only 36% internet penetration in rural areas, introducing AI into classrooms without first addressing these foundational issues risks turning a national opportunity into an urban privilege.

Another major barrier is the current teaching model. Pakistan’s education system remains heavily reliant on rote learning, with limited emphasis on digital literacy or critical thinking. Most public-school teachers lack formal training in even basic technological tools. Without large-scale investment in teacher upskilling, AI-focused curricula will remain inaccessible in practice, undermining student outcomes.

Additionally, resource allocation continues to be uneven. While private institutions in cities are equipped with the tools necessary to support AI education, government schools—especially those serving low-income communities—often lack functioning computers or a consistent power supply. This gap raises concerns that talented students from marginalized backgrounds may be excluded from emerging tech opportunities. Economist Dr. Hafiz Pasha warns:

Vision without investment is hallucination. AI integration demands billions in infrastructure, teacher training, and equitable access.

At the same time, the country’s youth are increasingly aware of the global demand for AI and tech skills. With 40% of Pakistan’s IT graduates seeking opportunities abroad and youth unemployment hovering around 24%, there is immense pressure to align educational content with international market needs. However, access to tools, infrastructure, and practical exposure remains limited to a privileged few.

Ultimately, while the AI education push is a step in the right direction, it must be accompanied by comprehensive reforms—ranging from digital infrastructure in rural areas to educator training programs and equitable resource distribution. Without such measures, the initiative risks deepening educational divides rather than bridging them.

