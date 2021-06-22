Pakistan Will Collaborate With Japan to Seek Experts Help in Science and Technology Sector

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said on Monday in a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador that Japan has been the leading player in the area of science and technology. “Pakistan would gain mainly from Japan’s experience to expand exports of technology items,” said the Minister while speaking to the Japanese Ambassador, Mr. Kuninori Matsuda, in a meeting.

The Minister stated that Pakistan maintains excellent relations with Japan and that Pakistan is keen to expand this relationship in many areas of science and technology. “The key pillars of every country’s economy are science and technology, and there could not be a better country than Japan for collaboration in the technology and science sector,” Shibli Faraz added.

Pakistan Will Collaborate With Japan to Seek Experts Help in Science & Technology

He said that Pakistan could not adequately explore its maritime resources so partnership would be needed in this sector for the best use and development of such resources in the country. He stated that the development of human resources in science and technology is also an area where Pakistan can use Japan’s expertise.

Mr. Kunninori Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan, in his speech to the Minister, greeted him on taking the responsibility of the Ministry of Science and Technology. He said that Japan would be more than ready to collaborate and work to diversify partnerships in other areas. He told that Japan’s grant for Pakistani student’s scholarships will be increased. In addition, Japan looks specifically for Pakistani talent and young people in the sector of IT, he added.

There have to be strong economic relations between Pakistan and Japan. In future days, economic connections between Pakistan and Japan would be further enhanced and investment between Pakistan and the Japanese will be promoted.

