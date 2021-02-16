Pakistan will get 17 million Covid-19 vaccines by April

The United Kingdom has announced that Pakistan will receive seven million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine within two months.

Pakistan would soon receive 17 million doses of the UK-developed Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine via the COVAX factory, with the first seven million planned prior to April. It also added that it was probable that the next chunk of 10 million doses would reach by April.

This vaccine would help shield 8.5 million people from the virus, which in Pakistan has already taken more than 12,000 lives.

Dr. Christian Turner CMG, British High Commissioner, said the citizens of the UK and Pakistan had worked together to combat COVID-19. He said the UK had stood with Pakistan in the pandemic shoulder to shoulder, pivoting around £ 20m of UK funding to help Pakistan fight the pandemic.

On the other hand, a Pakistani laboratory will soon get Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for commercial purpose. A business official said, making Pakistan one of the first countries to privately sell vaccines.

“The first shipment is anticipated sometime next week”, told Chughtai Lab director Omar Chughtai, adding that several thousand doses would be received.

In a developing country like Pakistan with a population of 220 million, this decision to allow private vaccine sales without a price cap faced criticism.