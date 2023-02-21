Pakistan Witnesses a 2.41% Growth in IT Exports

Advertisement

The IT sector has a huge potential to uplift any country’s economy. It was evident from the recent stats shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. During the first six months of the current fiscal year 2022-23, Pakistan earned $ 1,333.230 million by rendering Information Technology (IT) services to other countries. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), this represents an increase of 2.41% compared to the US$ 1,301.880 million earned via the provision of services during the same months of the fiscal year 2021-22.

During July-December (2022-23), the export of computer services increased by 3.15 percent, from US$ 1,033.280 million in the previous fiscal year to US$ 1,065.810 million in the current fiscal year.

Software consulting services exports grew by 6.34 percent, from US$ 368.334 million to US$ 391.697 million, while hardware consultancy services exports grew by 209.95 percent, from US$ 1.095 million to US$ 3.394 million.

Exports and imports of services connected to computer software climbed by 11.29 percent, from US$ 271.697 million to US$ 302.376 million, while exports of repair and maintenance services increased from US$ 0.754 million to US$ 1.530 million.

In addition, exports of other computer services decreased by 6.28 percent, from $391,400 million to $366,813 million. During the year under review, the export of information services decreased by 22.97 percent, falling from US$ 2.83 million to US$ 2.18 million.

The exports of news agency services plummeted by 22.36 percent, from US$ 1.923 million to US$ 1.493 million, while the exports of other information services fell by 24.26 percent, from US$ 0.907 million to US$ 0.657 million. The statistics also indicated that the export of telecommunication services decreased by 0.20 percent, falling from US$ 265.770 million to US$ 265.240 million throughout the period under consideration.

Call center services exports grew by 5.22 percent during the period, from US$ 101.694 million to US$ 107.006 million, while exports of other telecommunication services declined by 3.56 percent, from US$ 164.076 million to US$ 158.234 million, according to PBS data.

