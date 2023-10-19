Pakistani Cricketers Voice Support For Gaza Amid Ongoing Israeli Strikes

The war between Israel and Hamas continues to evolve as the Israel Defense Force (IDF) prepares for a ground invasion in the Gaza Strip. Thousands of Israelis have been killed in the mass terrorist attacks committed by Hamas. Many people have been taken hostage, some of whom have been tortured or brutally killed. Amid ongoing Israeli strikes, Pakistani cricketers have expressed their support for Palestine. They have shown solidarity against Israel’s atrocities while playing the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Pakistani Cricketers Show Solidarity With Gaza

Pakistani cricketers have taken to social media to voice their support for the Palestinian cause in a firm display of solidarity with Palestine. Vice-captain Shadab Khan, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, pacer Haris Rauf, and spinner Usama Mir are among many other cricketers who have raised the Palestinian flag on Twitter. They just wanted to echo their commitment to stand with Palestine. Let’s have a look at some of the tweets:

It is pertinent to mention here that this reaffirmation of support tracks an earlier gesture by Mohammad Rizwan. He dedicated his outstanding performance after the World Cup match against Sri Lanka to Gaza. The most noteworthy point is that these expressions of solidarity did not come without controversy. Mohammad Rizwan was criticized for his pro-Palestine stance by some elements of the Indian media. After that, he came forward and dedicated his performance to show support for Palestine.

Anyhow, the Pakistani cricket fraternity is quite undeterred in its support for Palestine as hostilities persist in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Cricketers are emphasizing the power of sports to transcend boundaries and address pressing global issues. Not only cricketers, but many Pakistani stars are also using their platform to draw attention to the ongoing atrocities in the region. All Pakistanis stand in solidarity with those affected by the conflict.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Israel’s bombardment has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 3,061 Palestinian lives, with 13,750 others sustaining injuries. Pakistan strongly condemns all Israeli attacks and called for an immediate cessation of the bombings, which have spared neither hospitals nor schools. The Pakistani government has also decided to immediately deliver humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza in a bid to relieve the suffering of the Palestinians.