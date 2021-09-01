Pakistani digital nomads have the chance to work from abroad in the Montenegrin Sun!

Nestled in a Balkan nation of Montenegro, boasting a total of 280 days of sunshine and 295km of beautiful Adriatic coastline, Porto Montenegro in the Bay of Kotor is an ever-evolving lifestyle destination, featuring a worldclass full-service marina, a wealth of luxury residences, retail and dining outlets, as well as residential and business spaces rental.

For Pakistani businessmen, entrepreneurs and digital nomads who are travelling to Europe, Porto Montenegro’s creative spatial planning system provides the perfect base for today’s dynamic business community whether fledgling start-ups, mid-size companies or international corporations. A plethora of amenities allow different businesses to connect and include a residential rental management service and the prestigious five-star hotel operated by Regent.

Portonians, as Porto Montenegro’s inhabitants are increasingly being called, can start their working day on the marina waterfront with their computers on their laps and their toes in warm azure waters, meanwhile executives can host board meetings on a jetty, or a team day on a yacht, and commuters are swapping their rush-hours with a stroll through the marina or a buggy ride to their desk.

David Margason, Managing Director of Porto Montenegro comments: “In a survey by office search company Hubble, it was revealed that 42 per cent of those surveyed were keen to WFA (work from abroad). In the post Covid world, work from home has become a regulation. We have nine offices overlooking superyacht jetty 1 at Ozana Business Club, aimed at those seeking a premium office experience, with elegant interiors, designer furniture and contemporary art, a conference room lounge area, and a landscaped terrace overlooking the marina. Meanwhile, Arsenal Business Club provides 14 offices which are white box, so that tenants can bring their own furniture, with communal areas offering a comfortable aesthetic with subtle retro design references due to the buildings 1960s heritage, landscaped gardens and breakout spaces”.

Choosing to both live and work in Porto Montenegro offers unparalleled lifestyle and financial opportunities against a backdrop of sun, sky and azure seas. Investing in a hotel-managed unit within the new Boka Place neighbourhood allows owners to gain citizenship of Montenegro. Investing in one of the freehold properties provides eligibility to obtain residency – quickly and easily. Apart from being an outstanding holiday destination in the heart of Europe, other benefits of Montenegrin citizenship include global mobility with access to 124 nations visa-free, no obligation to relinquish current nationality (unless required to do so by the country of origin); besides, the country is already a NATO member state and a candidate country for future expansion of the EU, expected by 2025. And if that wasn’t enough – those working in Montenegro benefit from one of the lowest personal, corporate and capital gains tax rates in Europe, Euro-based currency and avoidance of double taxation due to treaties with over 40 countries.