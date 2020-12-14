Pakistani doctor develops App Based Covid-19 Diagnostic Test

We heard about Covid-19 in march and had no idea that this virus will be so lethal. With time, we came to know the contagious nature of coronavirus, and from that time, there is no end to it. Due to this, scientists and doctors are getting to know more about it and now its easier to discover and cure it. Even the vaccine to fight covid-19 is developed and will soon reach Pakistan to save Pakistanis from this deadly virus. The anti-body and PCR test is quite expensive, and not everyone can afford it. Keeping in view this, a Pakistani doctor has come up with an App Based Covid-19 Diagnostic Test that can be carried on with a Smartphone.

App Based Covid-19 Diagnostic Test will Save Time and Money

Dr Naqeeb Khalid, based in Toronto is Director of Medical Device Programme at the Montreal-based Two-Photon Research Inc. Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar called this diagnostic method an extraordinary achievement and lauded the efforts of Dr Naqeeb Khalid. This innovation is based on a digital platform that saves the results on any smartphone, along with time and GPS information.

Dr Naqeeb Khalid, who graduated from King Edward Medical University in 1983, before acquiring experience in the invention of medical devices and systems, told the high commissioner that his innovation was based on a digital platform that displayed the result instantly on any smartphone and can also communicate or store the results along with time and GPS information.

While telling about this technological intervention, Dr Naqeeb Khalid said:

A smartphone app will be available for download from the AppStore. “Instant, accurate and low-cost testing that does not rely on laboratory testing is essential in containing the pandemic, and together with vaccines, we can control the Covid-19 outbreak and return our lives and economies to normal,”

This smartphone-based Covid-19 test is easily accessible and affordable for everyone and is a hassle-free invention which will be quite helpful to humanity in fighting the current pandemic and other diseases such as dengue.

Right now, the clinical trials of innovation need to be carried on that will further prove the effectiveness of this smartphone-based Covid-19 test and later on will be made available to the public after necessary approvals.

Also Read: Google Coronavirus Search 2020-Here is What People Searched About COVID19 in Pakistan