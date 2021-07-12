Pakistani EV Startup ‘Mode Mobility’ Launched, Expects to Introduce Homegrown Products by 2022

A Pakistani electric vehicle startup, Mode Mobility, has been launched with the aim of filling the EV gaps

in the local market and promoting eco-friendly modes of transportation in the country. The company,

founded by two NUST alumni, is in the process of launching a range of homegrown electric vehicles by

2022.



Mode Mobility aims to kick-start a wide adoption of electrified transport in Pakistan. To that end, the

first product line they have planned for launch is a series of Electric Scooters. The products are designed

to be functional, easy-to-use, aesthetically impactful, and especially focused on the needs of women

riders.



In the future, Mode Mobility’s product range is also expected to include electric buses, trucks and

passenger cars. Apart from its consumer product range, Mode is also offering vehicle design and

engineering services in order to meet the mobility needs of corporate and fleet users.



The brainchild of two mechanical engineers from NUST, Mode Mobility’s story starts in 2012 from NUST

where the co-founders worked together to transform their budding student race team into what came to

be known as the NUST Formula Student Team.They led the team in designing and building race cars to compete in international Formula Student events from 2013 to 2015, winning The Communication Strategy Award in Formula Student UK in 2014.

“Mode Mobility is essentially a design and engineering startup focusing on sustainable mobility solutions in order to contribute to the global drive towards net-zero emissions,” shared co-founders Shah Talha Sohail and Najiullah Hussaini. “Mode aims to develop products that add value for the customer through good design and engineering, compelling the customer to adopt sustainable solutions.”

“Mode Mobility is a Pakistani EV company with a strong team of skilled Pakistanis designing and

developing electric vehicles tailored for the local market,” shared Shayan Mahmud, Co-Founder. “We

understand the local transportation needs and dynamics to which our EV products will effectively cater.

We will introduce products that are efficient, durable, cost-effective, and made for and by Pakistanis.”

The current team at Mode Mobility is composed of dynamic and highly talented designers and engineers

who are trained at some of the top institutions in the world and are driven by a passion to design and

build world-class vehicles in Pakistan. Several exciting Mode designs are currently at different stages of

product development and are planned to be launched by 2022.



