Adnan Ali, the CEO of Avanza Premier Payment Services (APPS) won the “Excellence in Finance Leaders”, award for his significant contribution towards the financial sector, at the FiNext Conference, held in Dubai on February 26 & 27, 2020. The award is not just an individual win, but a milestone for Pakistan, as it signifies recognition of domestic entities and talent on international forums.

FiNext Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the world of finance where leading companies such as CareemPay, PayPal, Paytm and Dwolla have either participated in the conference or won the same award previously in Las Vegas in 2018 and in Singapore and Orlando in 2019. Shortlisting of the award nominees was conducted by FiNext’s team in USA, the nominees included 25 Pakistanis and numerous global entrepreneurs.

Pakistani Fintech Entrepreneur wins International award at FiNext Conference Dubai 2020

Adnan Ali has 18 years of diversified experience and is considered to be a visionary in leveraging innovation and technology. He has many accolades to his name, such as launching Pakistan’s first Co-Branded loyalty card with Dolmen mall, envisaging the first real-time mutual funds redemption Visa debit card in Pakistan, working closely with Government of Pakistan, regulators and the World Bank to conceive G2P program for Benazir Income Support Program.

He is the visionary and architect for the creation of an indigenous payment gateway; Payfast, which is PCI-DSS certified and offers acceptance of multiple instruments i.e. Bank Account Numbers & Mobile Wallets, Visa, MasterCard and UnionPay Cards, synergized with UPI to procreate Mobile Payment’s revolution witnessed in China, implementing robust APIs for quick integrations, digital merchant on boarding and is steering APPS towards acquiring Central Bank License to become Payment System Operator/Provider.

Committed towards being a catalyst for change in the financial sector, Adnan Ali hopes to continue this journey of impact by providing a variety of disruptive digital payment services in the years ahead. This could also prove to be pivotal for the realization of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ambitions for Digital Pakistan and could expand the scope for technological innovation in the country.