Pakistani Freelancers Can Now Open Digital Accounts In Both Rupees & Dollars

According to the latest reports, the Pakistan Software Export Board, a division of the Ministry of Information Technology has recently launched a new tool called “Freelance Digital Account and Card” in partnership with the Bank of Punjab. It is no doubt an amazing facility that will let Pakistani freelancers register a digital account in both rupees and dollars.
A New Tool Launched For Pakistani Freelancers
According to media reports, a member of the IT department, Syed Junaid Imam recently attended an event organized at a local hotel in Islamabad. He was invited as a special guest, along with the President and CEO of the Bank of Punjab, Zafar Masood other authorities.
Syed Junaid Imam at the event announced a very good piece of information for all the freelancers of Pakistan. He said that all Pakistani freelancers will be now able to open accounts in dollars and rupees from the ease of their own homes. He also emphasized the significance of the role that freelancers played in the growth of the IT sector. It was also revealed that the nation’s IT exports were contending for 15 billion dollars.
It was being told that commercial banks need to offer facilities and their banking products for IT firms and independent contractors. The Ministry actually wants to meet the goal of 15 billion dollars set by the Pakistani prime minister and the IT Ministry is already playing its role in this regard. The newly introduced tool is a good initiative as it will be beneficial for all freelancers to open digital accounts in both Rupees and dollars. Let’s see what will be the strategy of the IT Ministry to accomplish its goal of billion dollars. Stay tuned for more updates.
Also Read: Galaxy S23 FE Will Launch Months After Samsung Foldable Phones: Reports (phoneworld.com.pk)