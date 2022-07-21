The internet penetration in Pakistan has reached uncharted levels with more than 116 Million 3G/4G users. Since the advent of 3G/4G LTE in Pakistan, a large chunk of the population has now become regular internet users. It’s a good sign for the country as a positive use of the internet increases awareness in the masses and it can also help them to earn bread and butter through various channels of the web. So, we gathered some interesting data regarding the amount of internet that each internet subscriber use per month.

Pakistani Internet Subscribers on Average use Around 7 GBs of Data per Month

Now as you can see in the aforementioned graph, for the past year (July 21-Jun 22) Pakistani users on average used around 7 GBs of data. It is pertinent to mention here that this is cumulative data and based on the average use. It implies that some users would be using 7GBs of data, some more than 7 GBs of data per month, and some would be using less than 7 GBs of data per month.

The figure would eventually grow in the future as comparatively, the price of the internet in Pakistan is low even in some developed countries around the world. However, the quality of the internet is debatable in Pakistan, especially in remote areas of the country. So all the relevant authorities should work on this and render LTE services to all corners of the country.

Suggestions for Telecom Operators:

Based on the data we mentioned, our suggestion for the telecom operators is that they should offer affordable monthly packages of around 7 GB per month. It would help operators in getting better feedback from the users.

