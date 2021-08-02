Pakistani internet users stand at 54 percent in 2021

Google and Kantar, a data analytics and brand consulting company shared new research last week, regarding the digital population in Pakistan. The report, titled “Journey to Digital” revealed that the Pakistani internet users stood at 54 percent during the year 2021. It means that half of the people in the country are accessing the facility every day.

“Out of 54 percent, about 76per cent of Pakistanis are connected to the internet in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad,”

The research shows how Pakistanis consume the internet and spend their time digitally. Out of total internet users in Pakistan, percent resided in urban areas whereas 47 percent were based in rural areas. This figure for rural areas having access to the internet is a good number and it shows how our society is aggressively accepting the digital means of living.

The study also highlighted that Males born between 199 to 2010 are more likely to connect to the internet. Adding to it, it also revealed that young people were early adopters, and they were also interested to try new things.

The majority of non-internet users simply don’t have the means to access the internet as they know about the internet but they can’t get onto it because they don’t have an internet-enabled device or a reliable internet connection,”

The surge in internet users is due to Covid19 which showed people digital means of staying connected to each other. Prior to lockdown, there were 79 percent of internet users and the number has now increased by 10 percent. YouTube remained the most popular platform this year, used by approx 90 percent of internet users in the country. Google was also among the top applications used in the country which was primarily used for researching and purchasing products.

The report also emphasized that 1/3 of the internet users made online purchases and 1/4th of these shoppers increased during lockdowns.

Since the online traffic is increasing, it seems quite fruitful for e-commerce businesses- all they need to do is know their target market and build customers’ trust.

