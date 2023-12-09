Pakistani IT Companies Won 8 Awards In APICTA 2023

The Asia-Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) is an organization of ICT communities nominated by member economies in the region. The economies come together in the spirit of collaboration to build a cooperative network. The basic goal is to promote technology innovation and the development of indigenous ICT solutions for the global market. APICTA achieves this goal by holding an annual awards program known as the APICTA Awards. Asia-Pacific Information & Communication Technology Alliance, APICTA Awards 2023 were held in Hong Kong recently. Chairman of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), Muhammad Zohaib Khan recently informed that Pakistani IT firms won major awards at the event. Reports claim that Pakistani IT companies have won 8 awards in APICTA 2023 in total. Among them, the most notable was a Gold award won by Superwoman Pakistan. No doubt, this award has made Pakistan very proud.

Pakistan Won 8 Merit Awards At APICTA 2023

Other merit awards won by Pakistani companies include:

Dermavision by NUST

SSGC Automated Reader by FAST NUCES

FlowHCM by Impetus Systems

Koyal by F9

Brainbox by Excellence Delivered

Socialchamp by Social Champ

Collision Resilient Caged Quadcopter by Ace Aeronautics

For all those who are unaware, APICTA comprises 16 countries including economies like Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macao, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Chairman Zohaib Khan underscored that P@SHA is the sole trade body of Pakistan’s IT industry. It is a registered association with DGTO under the Ministry of Commerce founded back in 1992. The basic goal of P@SHA is to represent, promote, and develop the software & IT services industry in Pakistan. It works closely with the MoITT & PSEB. Moreover, it is the only Pakistani commodity globally registered with and acknowledged by top industry institutions for instance WISTA (World Information Technology and Services Alliance), ASOCIO (Asian Oceanic Computing Industry Organization), and APICTA (Asia-Pacific ICT Alliance).