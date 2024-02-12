Pakistani Made AI Robot ‘Tim Tim’ Helps Children with ASD

A Pakistani technology start-up called ‘Haprow’ has developed an AI robot named ‘Tim Tim’ to aid children suffering from autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This AI robot is developed in such a manner that it understands the needs of autistic children and offers social support to them in every possible way. The AI robot can aid autistic children in improving their cognitive abilities and communication.

Tim Tim is exclusively designed in Pakistan; however, a few components have been imported. Muhammad Ali Abbas, the CEO of Haprow, asserts that Tim Tim is not just a robot but a friend of children suffering from the autism spectrum. It is pertinent to mention here that autistic children can communicate with and learn from such robots.

Tim Tim can walk and talk with children but currently, it can only communicate in two languages: Urdu and English. As per the sources, a number of countries, which include the USA, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have shown keen interest in purchasing robots. Moreover, the sources suggest that Tim Tim will be ready to be exported next year.

Haprow aims to develop such AI robots through medical, health, and engineering technologies to build an inclusive and diverse environment for all people.