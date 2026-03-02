Private News Channels Hacked in Suspected Indian-Israeli Cyber Operation

Pakistani news channels were hacked in a sophisticated cyberattack that disrupted the live transmission of Geo News and ARY News, two of the country’s most-watched television channels, inserting inflammatory messages accusing the Pakistan Army of leading the nation toward destruction and urging citizens to oppose it. The intrusion, which lasted several minutes before technicians restored normal programming, has raised serious concerns over foreign involvement in digital sabotage targeting Pakistan’s national institutions.

Viewers across the country reported the anomaly in real time. The method, hijacking a live media signal to propagate divisive narratives, mirrors operations previously observed in other regions, where state-linked actors have exploited broadcast infrastructure to undermine institutional credibility.

Who Is Behind It?

Investigations by Pakistani cybersecurity experts point to advanced techniques consistent with the capabilities of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Israel’s Mossad. Analysts believe the attack exploited vulnerabilities in broadcast infrastructure, possibly through supply-chain compromises or remote access tools. Operations of this nature require significant resources, including zero-day exploits and persistent access, which align with the known profiles of these agencies.

Not an Isolated Incident

This attack does not stand alone. In 2021, revelations emerged that Pegasus spyware, developed by the Israeli firm NSO Group, was allegedly used to surveil Pakistani political and military leaders, with links traced to Indian networks. Independent analyses confirmed infections in Pakistan tied to India-based operators, though all parties denied involvement.

More recently, amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the 2025 aerial confrontations, cyber skirmishes have intensified sharply. Pakistani sources report that Indian-aligned hacktivist groups and state-backed actors have targeted government entities, financial institutions, and media platforms. Data from regional monitoring indicates India-linked groups have claimed responsibility for thousands of attacks on Pakistani digital assets in recent years, including breaches of taxation authorities and critical infrastructure.

The News channels hack closely follows a playbook seen in disruptions to Iranian media, where anti-regime messages were inserted during alleged Israeli operations, suggesting a degree of cross-coordination in tactics.

India–Israel Cyber Nexus

As India deepens its defence and cybersecurity ties with Israel, including discussions on intelligence sharing, artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies, concerns in Islamabad over coordinated cyber actions are growing. Recent high-level engagements between New Delhi and Tel Aviv on counterterrorism and cyber defence have raised alarms over their implications for regional stability.

Experts caution that attribution in cyberspace remains inherently difficult due to proxy usage and false-flag techniques. However, the convergence of motives, technical signatures, and historical precedent strengthens the case for foreign state involvement.

Pakistan’s Response

Pakistan maintains that such intrusions constitute a violation of sovereignty and international law governing cyberspace. Authorities have called on global platforms and partners to curb the proliferation of offensive cyber tools. Broadcast monitoring has been enhanced, and media organisations have been urged to bolster defences, including redundant systems and real-time anomaly detection, to mitigate future risks.

The cyberattack incident is a stark reminder that information warfare now constitutes a frontline in modern strategic rivalries, demanding urgent and sustained protection of Pakistan’s digital and broadcast infrastructure.