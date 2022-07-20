Pakistani People Prefer Locally Manufactured Phones Over Imported Ones

Pakistani local mobile industry is flourishing at a great pace. A number of renowned smartphone manufacturers including Samsung, Xiaomi, Infinix, Tecno, etc, have set up their local assembly plants in Pakistan. In 2021, for the first time ever, the local mobile phone production surpassed mobile phone imports. Moreover, it also contributed greatly to the overall IT exports of the country, Now we are going to mention a graph from PTA’s official website which shows the growth of the local mobile industry in the last years.

Locally Manufactured Mobile Sales Outnumber Commercial Imports

Now as you can clearly see, before 2018, Pakistan’s local mobile industry had a pretty minor share in the market. Though, things changed pretty rapidly after major smartphone brands started their local assemblies in Pakistan. Afterward, the sales of locally manufactured mobile phones witnessed a drastic increase with 5.2 million units sold in 2018. It kept on increasing after 2018 and for the first time ever the sales of locally manufactured phones outnumbered imports with 24.66 million units in 2021.

Simultaneously, in the first six months of 2022, a total of 14.08 million locally manufactured phones were sold. However, economic turmoil in the country and bans on imports have slowed down the local mobile industry. The local mobile manufacturers haven’t been able to get LC for importing mobile phone parts.

Therefore, we recommend that the government of Pakistan must take adequate steps to resolve these impediments as the local mobile industry has a lot of potential and it can significantly contribute in overall economic uplift of the country.

