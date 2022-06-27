Pakistani Professors review social media platforms in promoting Islamic content

In this time of great fitnah and shirk, a group of young enthusiastic students and Pakistani professors have gathered in Mashhad from whom many came from Lahore to discuss the prevailing situation and actions that can be taken to save the Muslims. These are a group of 30 learned elites, the majority of whom belong to medical and engineering elites. They gathered for a week on the pilgrim-scientific tour called Imam Reza holy shrine ambassadors. They gathered to discuss and review the course capacity of social media platforms in promoting religious preaching activities and Islamic content production.

Pakistani Professors to review course capacity of social media platforms in promoting religious activities & Islamic content

International Deputy of Scientific and Cultural Foundation has organized the course structure and features. Hoj. Rajaeipour, the instructor of the class explained the importance of the course structure and how it will bring change to society. He said:

“Importance of cyberspace and influence of this media on today’s minds is the key theme of this course”.

There are many new methods on social media to produce Islamic content and by using the new dynamic characteristics of cyberspace, Muslim men and women can be attracted to listen to and understand Islam in an easier way.

Different countries and societies have different social media platform preferences. Any Islamic Scholar who creates content for social media must keep this in mind and then prepare the content likewise.

The members also talked about the importance of complementary software for the production of content. Some new communication skills have been introduced for the better delivery of the message and idea of Islam.

Rajaeipour further said:

“It is very important for an Islamic activist or preacher to be reference-oriented in his words. So it is of high significance to be reference-based when producing Islamic contents”.

The gathering really proved to be quite fruitful and constructive. And it is hoped that the points that have been discussed must be practiced and implemented soon so that people understand their religion in a better and easy way.

