Pakistani Researcher Dr. Ali Imran Develops Gateless Image Sensor Along With His Chinese Colleagues

A Pakistani researcher, Dr. Ali Imran has co-developed a revolutionary gateless image sensor. Along with his Chinese colleagues at Zhejiang University, Dr. Ali Imran developed a gateless image sensor that overcomes the limitations of traditional CCD devices and offers outstanding performance.

Gateless Image Sensor Technology Has the Potential To Revolutionize the Imaging Industry

According to the latest reports, this technology is new and different. People can use it in different ways from consumer electronics to industrial and medical imaging systems. Moreover, it can make better cameras for smartphones and other devices. The best part is that it can also benefit the health sector. It can be used in developing new types of medical imaging devices to diagnose diseases more precisely.

The Gateless Image Sensor has a higher signal-to-noise ratio that’s why it can take clearer pictures in low light. In addition, it has a wider dynamic range to capture a wider range of brightness levels in a single image. The worth mentioning feature of the sensor is that it is more sensitive to light across the entire UV, visible, and IR spectrum. It can be used for a wider range of applications.

Dr. Ali Imran stated:

“They have a plan to develop the complete product based on this research to let the customer enjoy the highly efficient features of this new technology development.”

He further said in an interview with the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) that he is very happy to work with Chinese Scientists to discover and develop new technologies to facilitate society for future technology demands. Moreover, he is also in communication with Chinese high-tech electronic companies to help Pakistan build up its own semiconductor industry. He wishes that his expertise will also help his nation find a good solution for the energy crisis through cost-effective solar cell fabrication in local Pakistani industries. Furthermore, he aims to continue his efforts to make the China-Pakistan friendship longer and stronger in all fields of life, particularly in science and technology.