In a recent development, all major digital platforms in India have removed Pakistani songs from their libraries. This includes popular tracks such as Maand, Jhol, and Faasly. The move comes shortly after a military conflict between India and Pakistan, which led to a government directive urging platforms to take action.

Streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube have taken down Pakistani music. Users in India can no longer access these songs. The removal is part of a wider government advisory aimed at banning media content originating from Pakistan.

Pakistani Songs Removed from Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube in India

On May 8, the Indian government issued an advisory to all OTT platforms, streaming services, and digital intermediaries. The directive instructed them to remove content such as web series, films, songs, and podcasts produced in Pakistan. The advisory claimed that such content could pose a threat to India’s national security, public order, and sovereignty.

This decision followed military tensions between the two nations over the Pahalgam incident. India blamed Pakistan for the conflict, while Pakistan denied all allegations and called for an independent investigation. However, India refused to participate in any international inquiry into the matter.

The ongoing political and military tensions have now spilt over into the cultural and entertainment sectors. In addition to removing Pakistani songs, Indian platforms have also removed Pakistani actors from posters of Bollywood films. Several digital platforms and film listings have edited visuals to exclude Pakistani performers.

Though the military situation has cooled down slightly, the Indian government’s measures against Pakistani content remain firm. Officials have not announced any timeline for lifting the restrictions. Many believe this boycott will continue as part of a broader diplomatic stance.

The action reflects how cross-border conflicts can affect arts and entertainment. Cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan have long been appreciated by audiences in both countries. Pakistani singers and actors have often contributed to the Indian entertainment industry. However, such collaborations are among the first to suffer during political disputes.

Industry experts say this ban may affect both Indian and Pakistani artists. Indian audiences who enjoy Pakistani music and dramas will lose access to a wide range of creative content. On the other hand, Pakistani artists may face financial and promotional setbacks due to the sudden removal of their work from large platforms.

Meanwhile, public reaction remains divided. Some social media users support the ban, citing national interest. Others argue that art and music should stay separate from politics and should not be used as tools in diplomatic rows.

The removal of Pakistani content shows how political decisions can directly influence digital platforms and creative industries. As tensions continue, the cultural fallout of the military conflict is likely to grow, affecting artists and audiences on both sides of the border.