Pakistani Startup ‘ezWiFi’ secures pre-seed funding

In a short time ezWiFi has signed up and is providing Free WiFi at more than 100 restaurants..

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Jan 11, 2022
ezWiFi has announced a six-figure Pre-Seed funding round led by Iffi Wahla from E42 Ventures (US) with additional investments from angels like Naeem Zamindar (PK). ezWiFi is a Pakistani startup building the sharing-economy for WiFi by enabling brick-and-mortar stores to make money by offering their customers Free WiFi.

