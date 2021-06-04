Pakistani Startups at GSMA Innovation Fund

Out of 597 applications from 44countries, Pakistan has won three startups from the GSMA Innovation Fund for Mobile Internet Adoption and Digital Inclusion. Vceela, Knowledge Platform and Orenda Pakistan the winning startups from Pakistan will receive a total grant of £668,000 (Rs146 million).

GSMA Head of Asia Pacific Julian Gorman while virtually addressing the occasion said, “Digital technologies are set to transform the way people live and work in Pakistan.” In Pakistan, the economic contribution of the mobile industry is expected to reach $24 billion, accounting for 6.6 per cent of GDP. In an effort to stimulate this growth, Pakistan has recently moved forward with significant mobile services tax reforms.

Mr. Gorman said “As we saw in the GSMA 2020 Digital Societies Report, which tracks the progress of 11 focus countries in Asia Pacific, Pakistan is advancing its societal, economic and digital ambition, as outlined in Digital Pakistan Vision.”

Pakistan is ranked as the highest, in receiving its overall score in digital society index, according to the GSMA report.

Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haq said that that Ministry IT & Telecom (MoITT) praised the efforts of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) for its struggles to bring revolutionary changes in the field of telecommunication in Pakistan. He conveyed the reforms that have facilitated the investors in broadband and telephony sectors, taken by the government in telecommunication sector in Pakistan.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) ranked Pakistan among the best countries in terms of the affordability of ICT services. Pakistan is ranked 4th in the Global Freelance industry, providing excellent technical resources in various technology fields. “ITU has announced Pakistan’s National Incubation Centers ‘Ignite’ as one of the champion of projects of its environment category at World Summit on the Information Society Prizes 2021,” he added.

For last 24 years the telephony and internet services providers demanded for the “Right of Way Policy” which has been implemented by the government now. The present prevailing Corona pandemic has changed the many ways of life like economic and social map of the world, but the information technology and telecommunication sector has flourished tremendously and further steps are being taken to provide 3G and 4G services across the country, Mr. Haque added.

The IT minister said, “It is a matter of pride for us that not only national but also international organizations are acknowledging the projects of the MoITT.”

