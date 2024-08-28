Pakistani Startups Make Waves in Forbes Asia 100

Two Pakistani startups, DealCart and NayaPay, have achieved a significant milestone by being included in Forbes’ prestigious “Asia 100 to Watch 2024” list. These innovative companies have showcased their potential to revolutionize industries and drive economic growth in Pakistan.

DealCart, based in Karachi, is an online grocery platform that caters to the growing middle class in Pakistan. Customers can conveniently order fresh produce, snacks, household items, and more through their user-friendly platform. Additionally, DealCart empowers small grocery stores to expand their reach and tap into a wider customer base.

NayaPay, a fintech startup, is focused on digitizing transactions and simplifying payments. Their platform offers a range of services, including e-wallets, virtual debit cards, online payments, and point-of-sale devices for businesses. NayaPay’s innovative solutions aim to streamline financial processes and enhance convenience for both consumers and merchants.

Both DealCart and NayaPay have secured significant funding rounds, demonstrating investor confidence in their potential. DealCart raised $4.5 million in pre-seed funding and subsequently closed a $3 million seed round led by prominent investors. NayaPay raised a substantial $13 million in 2022, one of the largest seed rounds in South Asia.

The recognition of Forbes’ Asia 100 to Watch list is a testament to the talent and innovation within Pakistan’s tech ecosystem. These startups are paving the way for future growth and development and showcasing the country’s potential on the global stage.