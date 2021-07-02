Pakistani Startups raise US$128M in the first half of 2021

Pakistani startups raised an initial investment of US$128 million in the first half of 2021, the highest level in any six months on record. According to data from investment consulting firm AlphaBetaCore, seed funding in January and June exceeded the sum of funds raised in the past three years.

The company shared an infographic on Twitter, showing that e-commerce is the most funded industry in the country, with a reported transaction flow of US $ 39 million. This figure is 30% of the total funds raised during the period in question.

Additionally, industries affected by COVID19 are leaders in Pakistan, with e-commerce, fintech, healthcare and education startups having the highest number of transactions. Health and financial technology each accounted for 5 transactions, while educational technology recorded 3 rounds.

Since January 2021, Pakistani startups of internet financial and trading platforms or fintech companies have received approximately US $ 22 million in funding, most of which is external financing, including recent transactions from TAG Innovation, KTrade and Abhi. They raised $ 12.1 million in the round.

Transport, edtech and healthtech and “others” have shares of 16pc, 10pc, 7pc and 14pc respectively. The average ticket price per transaction remained at US $ 3.5 million, three times higher than a year ago.

The Series A financing raised by a company after establishing a performance record contributed 57% of the total, followed by seed funds with 36%, and pre-allocated funds with 6%.



