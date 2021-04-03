A student in Lahore has developed a smart cap for visually disabled people that would allow them to walk easily without using their sticks or without any support, it is absolutely an amazing achievement.

A developer, Muhammad Ahmed’s innovation empowers blind people to walk alone or cross the road without anyone else help. He developed a smart cap that was included in his final year assignment, as reported in News.

Pakistani Student Designs a Smart Cap to Help Blind People

He explained while sharing the cap’s function how it works, tell that it uses two sensors, which detect anything that is around 2.5 meters long and warn the blind person with vibrations. The cap includes various sets of vibrations to alert visually disabled persons about the barriers, obstacle, and their directions.

“When the hurdle is on the right side the vibrator on the right side will start vibrating, in case the hurdle is on the left side then the left side vibrator will react, although both vibrators will work simultaneously when the obstacle comes on the front side,” explains Ahmed.

The developer also said that in a rush area where vibration sensors could not perform well, a sound beep had been created in order to alert and guide the visually disabled person. He clarified that the sensors in the cap were exactly the same as those used in car parking.

“I decided to distribute it free of charge to people suffering from vision loss, and I need government support to help more deserving people,” he said, continuing that he has been working on the concept for a year and that it also needs to be improved.

