Pakistani Student Develops COVID-19 Testing Kits

Ifran Hussain D-pharmacy Pakistani student made efforts day and night to develop testing kits for novel Coronavirus pandemic. Due to increasing number in Pakistan, diagnostic kits have become short in number and country is seeking aid from its neighbor friend China to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The young Pakistani student belongs to a small tribal district Orakzai and currently studying D-Pharmacy from Quaid-e-Azam University. He has produced testing kits for COVID-19 which can perform 20,000 tests daily. However, the kit has not been authorized as yet by the health officials. The kit sample has already been shared with National Institute of Health to further approval.

During a time when developed countries such as Pakistan faced with an extreme shortage of virus diagnostic devices, such a development will not only be a huge boost for Pakistan but will also be vital for the general well-being of mankind.

Cost of Testing Kit

Tests conducted via his kits, Imran says, would cost no more than Rs. 200 per diagnosis, which will prove to be fantastic news for the region. Previously, it was not possible to test the poor and the underprivileged, because the expense of each study was up to Rs. 8000, accessible even to the well-off.