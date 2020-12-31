Pakistani Students Won Two Prizes at Huawei ICT Competition

Pakistan is full of talent, and this is evident from the competitions won by Pakistani students on and off. Just recently we have come to know that Pakistani Students made us proud globally by winning two prizes at Huawei ICT Competition Middle East 2020. The team included three students from NUST and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, Karim Ullah MS IT SEECS-NUST), Maria Aftab (MS IT, SEECS-NUST) and Asadullah (Mehran University of Engg. & Technology, Jamshoro). Out of two prizes, the first one which these students secured was in the tech category, hence qualified for global competition.

It should be mentioned here that more than 1500 students from 440 universities globally became a part of this event which was held virtually due to COVID-19. After selection, 13 teams from 27 universities were left which competed with each other to emerge as winners. Pakistan team became victorious, winning US$20,000 prize money, Huawei MateBook laptops, smartphones and also an opportunity to join Huawei Pakistan.

Huawei ICT Competition not only helped these students to represent their country but also gave them an opportunity to learn new things and get vast exposure. While telling about the feelings regarding making Pakistan proud, Karim Ullah, one of the members from the team said:

“It was an exciting and incredibly proud moment for Pakistan. It is a huge honour to represent Pakistan in the esteemed competition and to bring glory to our country.”

“It was a unique experience as we witnessed the power of distance learning in its fullest form during the pandemic”, said Maria Aftab.

No doubt, it is a proud moment for Pakistan, and through such events, we can quickly analyse that universities are imparting good knowledge to students which s practically helping them.

