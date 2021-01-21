Pakistani Teams Manage to Acquire Top Positions in Huawei’s ICT Competition

In a landmark achievement, two teams from Pakistan managed to secure top positions during the regional finals of Huawei’s Middle East ICT Competition 2020. The Pakistani teams acquired first and second positions in the ICT competition.

For the competition, a team from Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) university was supervised by Dr. Ghulam Abbas. The team included Mohammad Inam, Uzair Ahmed, and Gulfam Hussain. They developed a cloud-based AI-application called ‘Wear-artificially’ which will allow users to virtually try on outfits. The app intends to make people’s experience of shopping from home easier amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other team came from the University of Engineering Technology (UET) and was mentored by Dr. Mohammad Usman Ghani Khan. The members included Shoaib Shabbir, Arooj Zaib, and Umer Lodhi. They built a robot for examining and improving the social interaction of autistic people. By automating the process of speech therapy for autistic children, they outlined a syllabus of words that the robot was taught so it could assess the child’s response.

According to a press release,

This year marked the fifth iteration of the Huawei ICT Competition, which included the practice competition and newly included innovation track competition … the innovation competition came to a close yesterday with Pakistan teams from Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore winning the ‘Best Application Project Award’ and the ‘Excellence in Health and Wellbeing Award’ respectively.

