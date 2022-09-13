Pakistani TikToker Nadeem 'Naniwala’ arrested for ‘kidnapping’ YouTuber in Sialkot

Social media is full of content creators and in order to get views, roasting is the usual practice. Through roasting, they not only earn good views but also are able to communicate with each other over their content or the practice carried on. One such incident happened when a YouTuber Ahmed Ali roasted a Famous Pakistani TikToker Nadeem Mubarak Alias Naniwala. Instead of the usual practice that these social media creators keep on making videos regarding each other as a reply, TikToker Nadeem Mubarak Kidnapped YouTuber Ahmed Ali.

Prior to this abduction, Nadeem Mubarak had threatened the victim for making a video against him over an online tussle. While things should have ended here, but Naniwala along with his four friends arrived Daska area of Sialkot where he kinda[[ed YouTuber Ahmed Ali and his brother. Thankfully, the brother of Ahmed Ali was successful in escaping from the location.

After the complaint was lodged by the victim’s brother under section 365, police took swift action and were able to recover the youtube. On the other hand, Sialkot Police also shared a tweet where they confirmed the arrest of Nadeem Naniwala for kidnapping. YouTuber Ahmed told police that he was taken somewhere against his will and was assaulted badly by Tiktoker and his friends.

The Sialkot DPO has taken action on the whole incident and has ensured that justice will be served in this case.

No doubt, roasting each other might not be a good thing however responding to it by kidnapping someone is something quite brutal. It seems like we have lost all our patience. This incident is quite sad and makes us remember that we as a nation need to make ourselves better.

