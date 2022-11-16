Recently, the Meta-owned social media giant Instagram added a ‘subscribe’ option in addition to the conventional ‘follow’ button. Previously, Instagram just enabled you to follow individuals on the platform. This feature was introduced worldwide earlier this year and is now available in Pakistan. Similar to Twitter’s Super Follow function, Instagram’s subscribe option unlocks unique advantages and privileges for a fee, from people to who you subscribe.

For example, if you subscribe to a certain Instagram influencer, a special subscriber badge will appear next to your profile anytime you post a remark or send a direct message to that influencer. It will unlock subscriber-only material and allow you to interact with influencers whenever they launch a social channel for subscribers. Finally, paying users will receive messages that the influencer exclusively delivers to subscribers.

Pakistani Users Can Now Avail Instagram’s ‘Subscribe’ Feature

It will be a monthly subscription, with prices varying amongst creators. Most content creators will charge around PKR 200, while others may charge more or less. You may also give a subscription as a gift.

Not all Instagram content providers have a subscribe button on their profiles. It is accessible only to those who enable it. You may locate the subscribe button by visiting a creator’s profile. The button is just adjacent to the ‘Follow’ and ‘Message’ buttons.

The payment options include credit cards, debit cards, and a few others. Now that the feature is accessible to Pakistani users, it should be visible to the majority, if not all. However, you must ensure that your Instagram app is on the most recent version.

