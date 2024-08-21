Pakistani Women Can Now Check Inheritance Share via Mobilink’s Dost App

In Pakistan, an alarming 97% of women are reportedly deprived of their rightful inheritance. The daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives of the nations are often ignored when it comes to sharing property and assets. To tackle this dire situation, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has taken a great step by launching an inheritance calculator on its Dost app. It will certainly empower women and help them reclaim their rights.

The new tool is developed to help women understand their legal rights, and calculate their inheritance share and amount. The new initiative aims to shift the power into the hands of women so that they can attain their rightful share.

The Dost app’s inheritance calculator is a user-friendly tool that simplifies the complicated process of inheritance calculation. Women can easily calculate their share in inheritance and understand what they are entitled to It is pertinent to mention here that the new tool is part of MMBL’s broader mission to promote financial inclusion and gender equality in Pakistan.

MMBL encourages women to download the Dost app and start using the inheritance calculator to reclaim their rightful inheritance.

For more information, visit MobilinkBank.com/Inherit and download the Dost app here.

