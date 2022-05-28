Pakistanis Flood Twitter with Memes and Jokes After Highest-ever Hike in Fuel Prices
After the International Monetary Fund (IMF) emphasised abolishing the subsidies on commodities, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced a massive hike in the price of petroleum products.
People reacted with different emotions on Twitter after the fuel price hike. Some people are furious about this decision of government. However, some show their anger in funny ways. One of the social media user said,
“Please allow Horse Cart and Rikshaw service in #Islamabad, due to No Public Transport in the city people can’t afford high price Petrol. Thank You. #PetrolDieselPrice,”
Some even posted memes that skewered the federal government.
Uses of cars in Pakistan after petrol price increased ⛽📈 pic.twitter.com/x3I5sqbZUY
— Hamza Khan Yousafzai 🗨️ 🇵🇰 (@HamzaDawran10) May 27, 2022
Awam running to full their fuel tanks after increase of RS 30 in petrol price : pic.twitter.com/mPFv8XiwWC
— AHAD (@AahadMalik96) May 26, 2022
Government raise
#PetrolDieselPrice upto Rs 30..
Le Pakistani..#قائد_انقلاب_عمران_خان #امپوڑٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور #PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/CvjFdO7Adg
— Syed Najeeb Ullah Khan (@syed12137) May 26, 2022
Pakistanis are not coming slow 😂#petrolprice #PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/zM8QWmpwV8
— Mehfooz Ahmad (@Themehfuz143) May 26, 2022
How they increased petrol prices. 30 Rupees #petrolprice #PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/5syCoAsPb1
— Hussain (@Hussain__3445) May 26, 2022
The old days are back in Pakistan.#PetrolDieselPrice #petrolprice pic.twitter.com/sWxqKPIubl
— Dennis RS.30 (@Denniscricket69) May 26, 2022