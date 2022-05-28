Pakistanis Flood Twitter with Memes and Jokes After Highest-ever Hike in Fuel Prices

After the International Monetary Fund (IMF) emphasised abolishing the subsidies on commodities, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced a massive hike in the price of petroleum products. Pakistanis Flood Twitter with Memes and Jokes After Highest-ever Hike in Fuel Prices.

People reacted with different emotions on Twitter after the fuel price hike. Some people are furious about this decision of government. However, some show their anger in funny ways. One of the social media user said,

“Please allow Horse Cart and Rikshaw service in #Islamabad, due to No Public Transport in the city people can’t afford high price Petrol. Thank You. #PetrolDieselPrice,”

Some even posted memes that skewered the federal government.

Uses of cars in Pakistan after petrol price increased ⛽📈 pic.twitter.com/x3I5sqbZUY — Hamza Khan Yousafzai 🗨️ 🇵🇰 (@HamzaDawran10) May 27, 2022