You have probably heard of NETSOL among the top-ranked software companies in Pakistan. Well, here is exciting news for you all. It is a proud moment for every Pakistani as NETSOL Technologies has successfully built Pakistan in 3D. Yes, geo-spatially very accurate Pakistan’s 3D version is successfully prepared with WRLD. It is the first of its kind in Pakistan. Surely, a proud moment for all!

Also Read: Highlights of E3 2021—The Event for the Video Gaming Industry

Pakistan’s 3D Version By NXT, NETSOL Technologies

NXT, developed by NETSOL is Covid smart application that provides work to various companies so they can shift smoothly to offices again. Also, the app allows managers to run the workforce at a global level. Using the same layout, ‘Digital Twin’, 3D Pakistan is formed. With IoT integration, it can make the entire country quite ‘smart’. The role of digital twins in fostering digital transformation is crucial. These Digital Twins can give real-time actionable information and experience enhancements for many stakeholders by providing geospatially accurate visualizations of cities and a machine-readable layer that interfaces with IoT sensors.

Such smart city interactions have the ability to expose numerous IoT variables like garbage disposal systems and energy management, allowing department managers to automate and optimize their operations in actuality. Aside from the aforementioned, private enterprises and software developers can leverage this platform to create relevant and reliable services for tier enterprises or their own independent businesses. The tourism industry, for instance, will gain greatly from this attempt, as the NETSOL workforce has constructed and developed several of Pakistan’s most renowned landmarks.

The WRLD technology has allowed NETSOL to quickly create an effective platform for the country and its people. A Fortune 100 company and a big international airport are now using the technology to construct smart building apps.

Hopefully, this three-dimensional picture of Pakistan is supposed to herald in a current wave of technical progress in Pakistan, one that will impact the foundations and contribute to many of the country’s largest crucial areas.

You may be also interested in: Galaxy S21 Fan edition to launch this year? We got a price hint



