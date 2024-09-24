Pakistan’s 3G/4G User Base Continues to Grow

Pakistan’s mobile internet usage continues to expand, with a significant increase in 3G and 4G subscribers in August 2024. According to data released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the number of cellular subscribers grew from 192.924 million to 193.098 million during this period.

The adoption of 3G and 4G technology has been a key driver of this growth. The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan rose from 136.312 million to 137.92 million in August. This represents a penetration rate of 56.72%, up from 56.15% in July.

While the overall cellular teledensity remained at 79%, the increase in 3G and 4G subscribers indicates a growing preference for faster internet speeds among Pakistani consumers.

Jazz, one of the leading mobile operators in Pakistan, saw a slight decline in its 3G user base but experienced a significant increase in 4G subscribers. Zong and Telenor also reported similar trends, with a decrease in 3G users and an increase in subscribers.

The growth in subscriptions is a positive sign for Pakistan’s digital economy. Faster internet speeds enable access to online services, education, and business opportunities, contributing to economic growth and development.

As Pakistan continues to invest in expanding its telecommunications infrastructure, it is expected that the number of 3G and 4G users will continue to rise, further driving digitalization and innovation in the country.