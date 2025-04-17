Pakistan’s 3G/4G Users Surpass 143 Million in March 2025, Teledensity Hits 81.3%

Pakistan’s digital connectivity continues its upward trajectory, as the number of 3G and 4G users in the country crossed 143 million in March 2025, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). This growth reflects the increasing reliance on mobile broadband services for communication, e-commerce, education, and financial inclusion across the country.

Surge in Next-Generation Mobile Users and Penetration

As per the PTA’s monthly report, the total number of 3G and 4G users increased from 141.64 million in February 2025 to 143.44 million in March, marking a net addition of over 1.8 million users within a month. Simultaneously, the Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration rate rose from 57.68% to 58.31%, reflecting a steady climb in broadband adoption among the population.

The broader teledensity, which measures the number of mobile connections per 100 people, also witnessed an increase—from 80.87% in February to 81.3% in March. This indicates growing accessibility to mobile services, even in semi-urban and rural areas.

The country’s total cellular subscriber base also saw a marginal rise, growing from 196.02 million to 197.45 million by the end of March. The continued increase in subscriber numbers highlights the competitive dynamics of Pakistan’s telecom sector, where mobile network operators are focused on expanding both their coverage and user base.

Pakistan’s 3G/4G Users: Operator-Wise Breakdown

Among the major telecom operators, Jazz maintained its leadership in the 4G segment. Although its 3G user base remained at zero, its 4G users grew from 52.39 million in February to 53.30 million by the end of March.

Zong also registered a notable increase in 4G subscriptions, rising from 39.59 million to 39.99 million, while its 3G users slightly declined from 1.785 million to 1.766 million.

Telenor Pakistan witnessed a similar trend: a reduction in its 3G subscribers from 1.158 million to 1.094 million, and an increase in its 4G base from 25.96 million to 26.37 million.

Ufone, the state-owned operator, reported a small drop in 3G users—from 1.911 million to 1.880 million—while its 4G customer count rose from 17.09 million to 17.30 million.

What This Growth Means for Pakistan

The consistent rise in 3G/4G subscribers and teledensity underlines the progress Pakistan is making in mobile broadband infrastructure and digital inclusion. With mobile internet playing a central role in services ranging from banking to e-learning and digital health, this growth could further accelerate digital transformation in the country.

However, the gradual phasing out of 3G services—evident from declining subscriber numbers—also suggests that operators and regulators must work to ensure a smooth transition for users in underserved regions who still rely on legacy technologies.

As Pakistan prepares for future technologies like 5G, this growth in mobile broadband penetration sets the stage for deeper digital integration and expanded economic opportunities.

