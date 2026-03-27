Pakistan’s 5G Auction Outpaces India in Spectrum Race, Says GSMA

Pakistan’s recent 5G spectrum auction has positioned the country ahead of regional peers such as India and closer to advanced digital markets like Singapore, according to a GSMA assessment.

The multiband auction, concluded in early March 2026, saw three major operators—Jazz, Ufone, and Zong—collectively acquire 480 MHz of spectrum across key bands, including 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 2.6 GHz, and 3.5 GHz, with total proceeds reaching $510 million (approximately PKR 142 billion).

This development has substantially increased Pakistan’s available mobile spectrum, expanding total supply from around 270 MHz to over 750 MHz, representing a nearly 2.8-fold increase. Industry analysts view this as a crucial step toward enabling nationwide 5G deployment in one of the world’s most populous countries.

Unlike previous auctions — which often saw unsold spectrum due to high reserve prices and limited operator participation — the latest process reflects a more strategic and market-aligned approach by policymakers. Earlier auctions in 2014 and 2021 faced similar challenges, contributing to delays in 4G expansion and slower digital adoption across the country.

This time, authorities adopted a more pragmatic framework. Spectrum was offered across multiple bands with relatively moderate reserve prices, encouraging participation from all major telecom players. Additionally, payments were denominated in Pakistani rupees instead of US dollars, reducing currency risk for operators and aligning with international best practices.

The auction also introduced structured rollout obligations, requiring operators to meet defined coverage and service quality targets over multiple phases in the coming years. These include expanding both 4G and 5G infrastructure and ensuring minimum data speed thresholds, reflecting a broader global shift toward long-term network investment rather than short-term revenue generation.

Despite the progress, experts caution that Pakistan’s 5G journey is still in its early stages. Key challenges remain, including high taxation in the telecom sector, affordability of 5G-enabled devices, and the need for wider digital adoption across different segments of society.

Officials believe that the approach taken in this auction—prioritizing accessibility, investment, and long-term digital growth—could serve as a model for other emerging markets. With continued policy support and infrastructure development, Pakistan is expected to accelerate its transition toward a more connected and digitally inclusive economy.

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